Moseneke: We should keep the dream alive
Former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke says that while there is much to do, South Africans would be doing themselves a disservice by not acknowledging the strides already made towards freedom.
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa marks 24 years of democracy, former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has urged the younger generation to fight injustice in society and complete the country's transformation.
Moseneke will be honoured with a national order on Saturday for his contribution to law and the administration of justice.
He says that while there is much to do, South Africans would be doing themselves a disservice by not acknowledging the strides already made towards freedom.
"When I see those injustices persisting, my view is just that we have to just gird our loins, we've got to tighten up and push on. We should keep accountable our leaders, protect the vulnerable and make sure that we keep the dream alive. It's not dead, it's just faltering.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead this year's National Freedom Day celebration in Bloemfontein in the Free State.
Government has called on South Africans to remember the sacrifices that were made by those who fought for the country's freedom.
This year's celebration will be held under the theme 'united for radical socio economic transformation'.
Acting Director-General of Government Communications, Phumla Williams.
"The 27th of April shold be used to celebrate and to remind ourselves of the sacrifices made by a number of our compatriots who contributed to this freedom."
Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Dr Rantli Molemela Stadium in the Free State today where President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address.
Several other events are planned across the country - in Gauteng, Premier David Makhura will mark the day in Khutsong.
While the DA's Mmusi Maimane will celebrate the day in Soshanguve in Tshwane.
