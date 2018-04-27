Metrorail crew receiving treatment after Blackheath crash
Seven men were killed when a train crashed into a bakkie at the Buttskop level crossing this morning.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says its crew are receiving medical treatment and counselling following this morning's deadly train crash in Blackheath.
Seven men were killed when the train crashed into a bakkie at the Buttskop level crossing. Authorities say a taxi crossed the level crossing and the bakkie followed, but was too late.
Metrorail spokesperson Zinho Mihi says: “As Metrorail, we’d like to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and their friends for the tragic loss at this morning’s incident in Buttskop. We really are saddened by the incident. The service is up and running again.”
It’s not the first deadly crash at that crossing. Ten school children were killed in 2010 when the taxi they were travelling in also tried to jump the tracks and was struck by a passenger train.
Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape has sent its condolences to the families of the dead men killed.
Provincial spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “To us, as the ANC, this is yet another reminder of the devastating consequences of recklessness and the attitude of drivers who are too impatient to obey the rules of the road.”
#ButtskopLevelCrossing Forensic pathologist are on scene to remove the bodies of the victims. SF pic.twitter.com/EBAbzjDW1T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
