Maimane: People call me mini-Mandela

PRETORIA - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told his supporters that his organisation is the party that former statesman Nelson Mandela dreamt of, adding that some people refer to him as mini-Mandela.

Maimane addressed a DA rally in Soshanguve in Pretoria earlier on Friday in commemoration of Freedom Day.

"I want to ask you, which party would Nelson Mandela have dreamed of?."

Maimane says Mandela would never have never believed in a party that stole from the people it was meant to uplift.

"Where is his vision being lived out? His vision of a South Africa for all ... a party that asks South Africans to work together for the future of all South Africans."

He says people even call him mini-Mandela now.

"People phone me. They are on Twitter, they are on Facebook. They say Mmusi Maimane, you are a mini-Mandela."

The DA leader says he is willing to be attacked for fighting for the legacy of the late former president.

