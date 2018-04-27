Mahumapelo welcomes national govt's intervention at NW Health

The national government has placed the North West Health Department under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he welcomes Cabinet's decision to place the provincial health department under administration.

Cabinet made the announcement on Thursday after months of faltering service and an ongoing go-slow by workers at health facilities in the province.

The North West has been rocked by more than a week of protests by locals demanding that Mahumapelo step down over allegations of corruption.

Mahumapelo says his administration will work with the national government.

“That department has been in shambles for some time now. When I came in in 2014, there was an accumulation of accruals of close on R1 billion. And we have reduced that. The management in the hospital … almost on the brink of collapse. We welcome the intervention of the national government.”

The SANDF’s medical service officials are working in the province's hospitals, while a ministerial task team has been sent to assess the situation and report back on whether further interventions may be needed.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)