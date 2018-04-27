Mahumapelo welcomes govt's intervention in NW health sector
Cabinet announced a decision to invoke section 100 (1) (b) of the Constitution to place the health department under administration.
JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he welcomes Cabinet's decision on Thursday to place the provincial Department of Health under administration after months of faltering service and an ongoing go-slow by workers at health facilities.
Cabinet announced a decision to invoke section 100 (1) (b) of the Constitution which allows the national government to take over to ensure stability and service delivery when a province proves incapable of doing so.
Mahumapelo says that they will work with the national government.
“That department has been in shambles for some time now. When I came in in 2014, there was an accumulation of accruals of close to R1 billion and we reduced that. The management in the hospitals was almost on the brink of collapse. We welcome the intervention by the national government.”
The South African National Defense Force’s medical service officials are working in the province's hospitals, while a ministerial task team has been sent to assess the situation and report back on whether further interventions may be needed.
