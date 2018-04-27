Mahumapelo: NW traditional leaders support me
The North West premier met with the leaders who wanted clarity on allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him, as well as the protests that have left three people dead.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says traditional leaders in the province are satisfied with his governance and are willing to work with him and the ANC to restore calm following days of violent protests.
Mahumapelo met with the leaders who wanted clarity on allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him, as well as the protests that have left three people dead.
The premier says he’s been reassured of the leaders’ support for him and his government.
“They wanted me to clarify regarding what is happening in the province and the allegations that are being made against me.
“And I am happy that they have done two things. One is they say they will work with the government to ensure peace. And two we have agreed that from now on we will be meeting on a quarterly basis to look at such situations.”
At the same time, Cabinet will send a top-level team to assess the extent of the problems in the North West, while both the departments of health and treasury have been placed under administration.
Popular in Politics
-
‘A hungry person cannot claim freedom’
-
FAKE NEWS ALERT: Report on paid protests against Supra not an EWN story
-
'Their strategy is that I must be portrayed as corrupt'
-
Ramaphosa: SA must work resolutely to remove obstacles dividing it
-
[CARTOON] State of the Unions
-
DA tackling two other cases under new ‘accountability clause’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.