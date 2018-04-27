Mahumapelo: NW traditional leaders support me

The North West premier met with the leaders who wanted clarity on allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him, as well as the protests that have left three people dead.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says traditional leaders in the province are satisfied with his governance and are willing to work with him and the ANC to restore calm following days of violent protests.

Mahumapelo met with the leaders who wanted clarity on allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him, as well as the protests that have left three people dead.

The premier says he’s been reassured of the leaders’ support for him and his government.

“They wanted me to clarify regarding what is happening in the province and the allegations that are being made against me.

“And I am happy that they have done two things. One is they say they will work with the government to ensure peace. And two we have agreed that from now on we will be meeting on a quarterly basis to look at such situations.”

At the same time, Cabinet will send a top-level team to assess the extent of the problems in the North West, while both the departments of health and treasury have been placed under administration.