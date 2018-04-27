[LISTEN] What does freedom mean?

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser hosted an energetic panel puzzling through the meaning of freedom and the obstacles to true freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser hosted an energetic panel puzzling through the meaning of freedom and the obstacles to true freedom.

On the panel are journalists Nolwazi Tusini and Pearl Tsotetsi, Bandile Ngidi (Rethink Africa), Daniel Maclaren (Section 27) and former constitutional court judges Albie Sachs and Zak Yacoob.

Listen to the audio for more.