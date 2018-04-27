IAAF testosterone rules will affect Semenya's performances, say experts
The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development.
CAPE TOWN - Experts says new IAAF regulations governing testosterone levels among female athletes will affect Caster Semenya’s performance significantly.
The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development.
Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.
The new regulations will directly affect South African athlete Caster Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.
She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.
Sports medicine specialist Dr Shuaib Manjra says that the new laws will affect her performance.
"Going on the estimates of Dr Ross Tucker, he suggests it will reduce Caster's times by five to six seconds."
Semenya is a double Olympic Gold medal winner over 800m and won gold in the 800m and 1,500m at the Commonwealth Games this month.
She’ll either have to change her running distances or take hormonal contraceptives in order to continue competing in her usual events.
IAAF president Sebastian Coe says that the body has the responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all athletes, and that’s the reason behind the new laws.
The new regulations, approved by the IAAF Council in March, will come into effect in November.
Popular in Sport
-
Chelsea sold Salah in 2016, not me, says Mourinho
-
Verstappen to go faster but with more control
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
-
Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
-
Griezmann strikes as 10-man Atletico punish wasteful Arsenal
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.