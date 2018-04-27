IAAF testosterone rules will affect Semenya's performances, say experts

The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development.

CAPE TOWN - Experts says new IAAF regulations governing testosterone levels among female athletes will affect Caster Semenya’s performance significantly.

Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.

The new regulations will directly affect South African athlete Caster Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.

She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.

Sports medicine specialist Dr Shuaib Manjra says that the new laws will affect her performance.

"Going on the estimates of Dr Ross Tucker, he suggests it will reduce Caster's times by five to six seconds."

Semenya is a double Olympic Gold medal winner over 800m and won gold in the 800m and 1,500m at the Commonwealth Games this month.

She’ll either have to change her running distances or take hormonal contraceptives in order to continue competing in her usual events.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says that the body has the responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all athletes, and that’s the reason behind the new laws.

The new regulations, approved by the IAAF Council in March, will come into effect in November.