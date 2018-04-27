Hermanus teacher arrested for alleged rape of learner
The man appeared in the Hermanus magistrates court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus teacher has been arrested for the alleged rape of a learner.
Overberg cluster commander, Brigadier Donovan Heilbron: "A male has been arrested and appeared yesterday on a charge of rape. The case has been postponed to the 17 May when formal bail applications will proceed and he will remain in custody."
The Western Cape Education Department says the learner is receiving counselling.
Department spokesperson Millicent Merton: "A bail hearing was schedule for yesterday. A social worker is supporting the learner and is in contact with the courts."
