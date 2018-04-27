Govt looking for feedback on tobacco bill

The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill is intended to replace the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993.

CAPE TOWN – Cabinet says that a new Bill that will introduce tougher tobacco restrictions and also regulate the use of electronic cigarettes, is to be published for public comment.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the draft new tobacco Bill will be published in the Government Gazette for public comment and has not yet got the green light from Cabinet.

“It is not yet a decision – it would go out for public comment and will then come back for Cabinet consideration – and all those issues, from environmental groups, commercial people, and every other interested party – we’d appreciate feedback in this regard.”

The draft Bill aims to bring South African law into line with the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Products.

It deals with smoking indoors, the display of tobacco products at the point of sale, the introduction of plain packaging and the use of electronic devices.