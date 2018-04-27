Don't wait until the last minute to enrol children, WCED urges parents
The department says it has already received more than 90,000 online applications for the 2019 academic year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has urged parents to enrol their children as soon as possible.
The department says it has already received more than 90,000 online applications for the 2019 academic year.
Parents are being cautioned not to wait until the last minute to enrol their children.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says an additional 25,000 learners entered the province at the start of the 2018 academic year.
The MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "To try and keep up with this growth in the province this year, we will see the completion of seven new schools and three replacement schools. This will assist with the growth in numbers, this is simply not enough. There are huge needs to accommodate the growth in learner numbers."
Shelver adds more than 130,000 learners have relocated to the Western Cape from other provinces and countries over the past five years, mainly from the Eastern Cape, resulting in additional costs of R1.1 billion.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.