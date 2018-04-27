Don't wait until the last minute to enrol children, WCED urges parents

The department says it has already received more than 90,000 online applications for the 2019 academic year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has urged parents to enrol their children as soon as possible.

Parents are being cautioned not to wait until the last minute to enrol their children.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says an additional 25,000 learners entered the province at the start of the 2018 academic year.

The MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "To try and keep up with this growth in the province this year, we will see the completion of seven new schools and three replacement schools. This will assist with the growth in numbers, this is simply not enough. There are huge needs to accommodate the growth in learner numbers."

Shelver adds more than 130,000 learners have relocated to the Western Cape from other provinces and countries over the past five years, mainly from the Eastern Cape, resulting in additional costs of R1.1 billion.