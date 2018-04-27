Dirco welcomes North & South Korea summit

The leaders of the two countries have signed a declaration agreeing to work towards the "complete de-nuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations (Dirco) has welcomed the summit between North and South Korea.

The leaders of both nations held talks in the heavily fortified demilitarised zone.

The two leaders have signed a declaration agreeing to work towards the "complete de-nuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula.

They're also hoping to establish "permanent and solid" peace.

Reuters' Christine Kim reports: "It’s a scene that would have seemed far-fetched a year ago. North Korea supreme leader Kim Jong-un shaking hands with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in at the border on Friday. A warm start to the first summit between the neighbours in more than 10 years, the two took turns stepping in each other’s countries, making Jong-un the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War. The friendly atmosphere is a big contrast from last year when Kim’s missile and nuclear tests raised tension across the border.”

South Africa says it's encouraged by the positive developments on the Korean peninsula and efforts on all sides to promote direct contact and dialogue.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)