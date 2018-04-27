Despite R59bn claim, Christo Wiese says he wants Steinhoff to survive
Former Steinhoff chairperson Christo Wiese says the investigation must continue into former CEO Markus Jooste, also to find out exactly who else was involved in possible criminal activities.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Steinhoff chairperson Christo Wiese says despite what has happened at the furniture retailer, he is willing to work with other claimants and shareholders, to ensure that the company remains sustainable.
This is despite companies in the Titan group, under Wiese, now looking to recover R59 billion from Steinhoff.
Wiese says he was misinformed while Steinhoff chairperson and wants to recover investments made in 2015 and 2016.
He stepped down as the chairperson last year after a criminal investigation was launched.
Wiese says that despite the R59 billion claim, he would still like to see Steinhoff International survive.
LISTEN: Christo Wiese sues Steinhoff for R59bn
But he says the investigation must continue into former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste, also to find out exactly who else was involved in possible criminal activities.
“We all have to wait for the auditor’s report but I think it would be fair to assume that it is highly unlikely that he would have acted entirely on his own.”
Wiese says he has always based his businesses on trust and invested decades of his life in building them.
He says for this reason; he would like to see the local star group continue to prosper despite what has happened.
