De Lille to defend her position with DA in wake of no-confidence vote
The city's DA caucus has voted in favour of a motion of no confidence that could result in Patricia de Lille being axed.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has to defend her position with the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Executive committee by next Wednesday.
Officials wrote to De Lille on Thursday, mapping out the process that will be followed.
On the back of the party's newly adopted "accountability clause", the city's DA caucus has voted in favour of a motion of no confidence that could result in the mayor being axed.
The Federal Executive leadership will review the mayor's representations on why she should keep her job.
Should the party not accept these reasons, De Lille will be asked to resign within 48 hours.
If she fails to do so, they'll revoke her membership.
FedEx Chairperson James Selfe says the executive won't entertain frivolous complaints.
“They must disclose something that is a very serious governance problem which, unless resolved, will lead to the breakdown of services to our electorate.”
Meanwhile, De Lille has vowed to approach the courts if that's what it takes to clear her name.
LISTEN: De Lille demands evidence of allegations levelled against her
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC meeting in Bojanala continues after disruptions
-
[CARTOON] State of the Unions
-
[OPINION] Dare we dream again as we celebrate our 23rd Freedom Day?
-
ANC NWC and NW branches meeting marred by disruptions
-
[WATCH] DA caucus votes in support of motion of no confidence in De Lille
-
De Lille to clear her name first before leaving DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.