De Lille to defend her position with DA in wake of no-confidence vote

The city's DA caucus has voted in favour of a motion of no confidence that could result in Patricia de Lille being axed.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has to defend her position with the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Executive committee by next Wednesday.

Officials wrote to De Lille on Thursday, mapping out the process that will be followed.

On the back of the party's newly adopted "accountability clause", the city's DA caucus has voted in favour of a motion of no confidence that could result in the mayor being axed.

The Federal Executive leadership will review the mayor's representations on why she should keep her job.

Should the party not accept these reasons, De Lille will be asked to resign within 48 hours.

If she fails to do so, they'll revoke her membership.

FedEx Chairperson James Selfe says the executive won't entertain frivolous complaints.

“They must disclose something that is a very serious governance problem which, unless resolved, will lead to the breakdown of services to our electorate.”

Meanwhile, De Lille has vowed to approach the courts if that's what it takes to clear her name.

LISTEN: De Lille demands evidence of allegations levelled against her

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)