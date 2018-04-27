DA tackling two other cases under new ‘accountability clause’

While Patricia de Lille has until Wednesday to respond to the DA Fedex following a motion of no confidence, a mayor and speaker in two municipalities face motions against them.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance's ( DA) executive says that it is dealing with two other cases relating to its newly adopted "accountability clause".

Officials say that the DA caucus in the Matzikama Municipality in the Vredendal region has tabled a motion of no confidence in its mayor, Rhenda Stephens.

Their colleagues in the Stellenbosch Municipality also tabled a motion of no confidence in their council speaker.

DA Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe said: “Our job as the federal executive is to ensure that these requests are not made frivolously, that they are not the subject or the cause of personality differences that cannot be resolved. They must disclose something that’s a very serious governance problem.”