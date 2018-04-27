Metro cop who attacked unarmed woman could face assault charges

Police say the female police officer's statement has been taken as well as the woman she's seen assaulting in the video that’s being shared on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Metro police say an off-duty metro cop caught on camera kicking an unarmed woman could face charges of assault.

It’s understood the attack happened earlier this month in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The police's Isaac Mahamba said: "The docket that has been opened at this stage she might be facing an assault charge. But as indicated the senior prosecutor will decide whether to prosecute or not. Statements have been obtained from both the suspect and complainant.”

