Concerns as police couple's house petrol-bombed in PTA
The Gauteng police commissioner has called on members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies not to be deterred by these attacks.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange says she's seriously concerned about the ongoing attacks on police.
Early today, a police couple's house was petrol-bombed in Tshwane.
The commissioner's spokesperson Mathapelo Peters explains what happened.
“They were suddenly awoken by what was later confirmed as petrol bombs thrown through a number of windows. A shootout also ensued as shots were allegedly fired by the suspects. And the husband returned fire, forcing the unknown suspects to flee."
The wife, a sergeant in the SAPS, sustained burns and was rushed to hospital.
Peters says the commissioner has called on members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies not to be deterred by these attacks.
"And more importantly to remember to always be safe and to continue to prioritise their own safety against violence on police."
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.