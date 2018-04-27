Concerns as police couple's house petrol-bombed in PTA

The Gauteng police commissioner has called on members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies not to be deterred by these attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange says she's seriously concerned about the ongoing attacks on police.

Early today, a police couple's house was petrol-bombed in Tshwane.

The commissioner's spokesperson Mathapelo Peters explains what happened.

“They were suddenly awoken by what was later confirmed as petrol bombs thrown through a number of windows. A shootout also ensued as shots were allegedly fired by the suspects. And the husband returned fire, forcing the unknown suspects to flee."

The wife, a sergeant in the SAPS, sustained burns and was rushed to hospital.

Peters says the commissioner has called on members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies not to be deterred by these attacks.

"And more importantly to remember to always be safe and to continue to prioritise their own safety against violence on police."

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)