City of CT to spend R4m on improving traffic fine enforcement

The city is writing off traffic fines worth millions, because it can't track down offenders.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that it will spend an additional R4 million next year to increase staff and improve fine and warrant enforcement.

The City of Cape Town says that more than R850 million is owed to the municipality.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith says the outstanding fines have been marked as 'uncollectable' after a period of four years.

Smith says authorities are unable to locate motorists with warrants of arrest before they expire within two years.

"We are adding another R4 million in next year to further increase the staff to improve the fine and warrant collection and we've also lobbied for national government to amend the legislation for FICA-style proof of address when people renew their driver's licence and vehicle registrations so that we know where to find them."

The city says that it issues between 130,000 to 180,000 fines a month.