#BusStrike: Unions call on Minister Nzimande to step in
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says that employers haven't shifted from their offer of 9% for the first year, and 8% for the second.
JOHANNESBURG – With the nationwide bus strike set to continue into next week, trade unions want the Transport Minister to intervene again after Thursday's negotiations ended in a stalemate.
The union says that employers have also threatened to revert to their initial offer of 8% for the first year, if unions don't accept the current offer by next week.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela believes that Minister Blade Nzimande will have to step back into the fray.
“We are saying to him, because he pays those subsidies on a kilometre, currently the buses are not travelling so why are they still accessing the subsidy?”
