Bus strike pain continues for Cape commuters

CAPE TOWN - Commuters could still be shopping for alternative transport next week as the nationwide bus strike enters its tenth day.

The strike affects the more than 300,000 Capetonians who make use of Golden Arrow and MyCiti busses.

Wage negotiations broke down last week, with workers demanding a 9.5% salary increase in the first year and 9% in the second year, but employers only offering between 8% and 8.5%.

While unions are busy negotiating wage increases, the strike has had an economic impact on thousands of commuters.

People are forced to stand in long queues, while also forking out more money for alternative transport.

Commuter Carmen Adams usually travels from Mitchell's Plain to Observatory with the bus.

She says she's currently spending more than R300 a week on transport compared with her R137.50 weekly bus ticket.

“I am late for work every day and there are very long queues.”

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Janine Myburgh says the bus strike has placed a heavy burden on commuters and the economy.

“Absenteeism has been conservatively estimated to cost the country R12 billion a year. With our low GDP this additional impact on productivity is just making the problem worse for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union’s Zanele Sabela told Eyewitness News the strike will continue until demands are met.