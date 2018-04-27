Bodies of Buttskop crash victims removed from scene

Metrorail says that a Toyota bakkie making its way from Eerste River was driving through the Buttskop level crossing when it collided with the train.

CAPE TOWN – The bodies of seven people who died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a train in Blackheath have been removed from the scene.

The crash occurred at the Buttskop level crossing earlier on Friday morning.

Traffic, police and forensic pathology officials are currently on scene.

Metrorail says that a Toyota bakkie making its way from Eerste River was driving through the Buttskop level crossing when it collided with the train.

Seven men were inside the vehicle and died instantly.

Metrorail's Zinho Mihi explains: “What we believe is that it was just human error. What they saw is that there was a combi driving past and that one was not hurt, then they followed suit. Unfortunately, they were too late.”

As a result of the crash, train services on the line will be affected and delays can be expected.

COMMUNITY IN SHOCK

The Blackheath community is in shock after the fatal collision.

A group of Blackheath residents gathered at the Buttskop level crossing and looked on as officials cleared the scene. Community members stood behind a cordoned off section and watched forensic pathologists removed the victims' bodies.

A resident has described the incident as a tragedy.

“It’s a big tragedy for us because it’s like the second time this is happening in our community. They must do something about this.”

Others raised concerns, claiming the boom at the level crossing has not been working this week. They're calling for government to take drastic steps to improve safety.

This is not the first such tragedy at the level crossing. In 2010 a taxi driver collided with a train, killing 10 children.

Jacob Humphreys overtook several cars waiting at the level crossing and ignored safety signals.

Humphreys was initially handed a 20-year jail term, but the murder sentence was amended to culpable homicide and reduced to eight years behind bars.