ANC in WC calls for harsher jail terms for reckless drivers
Provincial ANC spokesperson says drivers who take chances with people’s lives should be charged accordingly.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in the Western Cape is calling for harsher jail terms for reckless drivers in the wake of the deadly Blackheath train crash.
Seven men were killed on Friday morning allegedly after the bakkie they were travelling in tried to jump the Buttskop level crossing and was hit by a train.
The group had been travelling to work at the time of the tragedy.
The ANC in the province says drivers who take chances with people’s lives should be charged accordingly.
“We call on our courts because this is now becoming a deliberate act of putting the lives of our people at risk … and we call on the courts because we think that solving road accidents is going to take all of us, all stakeholders, to maximise our end of the bargain.”
Today's accident comes eight years after 10 children were killed at that same level crossing - when the taxi driver ferrying them to school ignored the signals and crashed into a passenger train.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.