ANC in WC calls for harsher jail terms for reckless drivers

Provincial ANC spokesperson says drivers who take chances with people’s lives should be charged accordingly.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in the Western Cape is calling for harsher jail terms for reckless drivers in the wake of the deadly Blackheath train crash.

Seven men were killed on Friday morning allegedly after the bakkie they were travelling in tried to jump the Buttskop level crossing and was hit by a train.

The group had been travelling to work at the time of the tragedy.

The ANC in the province says drivers who take chances with people’s lives should be charged accordingly.

“We call on our courts because this is now becoming a deliberate act of putting the lives of our people at risk … and we call on the courts because we think that solving road accidents is going to take all of us, all stakeholders, to maximise our end of the bargain.”

Today's accident comes eight years after 10 children were killed at that same level crossing - when the taxi driver ferrying them to school ignored the signals and crashed into a passenger train.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)