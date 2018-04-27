‘A hungry person cannot claim freedom’
Speaking at a Freedom Day rally in Soshangive, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his party will bring a government that will free people from poverty.
SOSHANGUVE – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says government cannot celebrate Freedom Day when so many people are still living in abject poverty.
Maimane was speaking in Soshanguve in Tshwane earlier on Friday at a DA rally.
#DAFreedomDay Mmusi Maimane now addresses supporters. pic.twitter.com/bioWug18uZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018
Maimane was joined by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, as the party celebrated with residents who have been given title deeds to government subsidised housing.
Maimane says his party wants to bring a government that will free people from poverty.
“You can’t say that poor people are free, a hungry person cannot claim freedom. That is why we are here in this community today, not only to say that we condemn poverty but that we must bring a government to the people in this community, that will free our people from the chains of poverty.”
