16 extra officials deployed to Beitbridge border post

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it’s now functioning at full capacity at the Beitbridge border post.

Earlier on Friday there was a problem with a pedestrian by-pass.

The department has deployed 16 additional officials to help with volumes at the start of the long weekend.

Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says they have deployed about 16 officials to make sure the volume subsides.

“The guys are working overtime to make sure that the volume subsides."

