16 extra officials deployed to Beitbridge border post

Untu calls on Nzimande to act against Autopax
Business
Home Affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department has deployed 16 additional officials to help with volumes at the start of the long weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it’s now functioning at full capacity at the Beitbridge border post.
Earlier on Friday there was a problem with a pedestrian by-pass.
The department has deployed 16 additional officials to help with volumes at the start of the long weekend.
Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says they have deployed about 16 officials to make sure the volume subsides.
“The guys are working overtime to make sure that the volume subsides."
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.