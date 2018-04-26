WC Education receives over 90K applications for 2019 academic year
Earlier this year the department introduced a new online function to assist parents with tracking applications for admission to public schools.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's received more than 90,000 online applications for the 2019 academic year.
Earlier this year the department introduced a new online function to assist parents with tracking applications for admission to public schools.
The new function allows a parent or guardian to check via the Education Department's website whether an application submitted to a school has been captured on the School Admissions Management Information system.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says they received close to 68,000 applications for Grade 1 to 12 and 27,000 applications for Grade R.
MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “Admissions for the 2019 academic year closed on 23 March and thus far we have received over 95,000 applications for admission, which is really promising. We are obviously hopeful that the majority of parents have heeded our calls to enrol their children on time so that we can plan ahead as far as possible.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.