WC Education receives over 90K applications for 2019 academic year

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's received more than 90,000 online applications for the 2019 academic year.

Earlier this year the department introduced a new online function to assist parents with tracking applications for admission to public schools.

The new function allows a parent or guardian to check via the Education Department's website whether an application submitted to a school has been captured on the School Admissions Management Information system.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says they received close to 68,000 applications for Grade 1 to 12 and 27,000 applications for Grade R.

MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “Admissions for the 2019 academic year closed on 23 March and thus far we have received over 95,000 applications for admission, which is really promising. We are obviously hopeful that the majority of parents have heeded our calls to enrol their children on time so that we can plan ahead as far as possible.”