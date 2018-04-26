‘Water for all or the city must fall’

The Water Crisis Coalition on Wednesday marched to the City of Cape Town and Parliament to oppose high water tariffs and what it calls the privatisation of water.

CAPE TOWN - Activists are adamant that the private sector must not be involved in the collection and distribution of water.

The group joined over a thousand demonstrators supporting a South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) march against a proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour.

The Water Crisis Coalition has joined the Saftu strike - members are marching to the City of Cape Town Civic Centre. #SAFTUstrike KP pic.twitter.com/UTdFp685qz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

The Water Crisis Coalition is demanding that all 70 springs in Cape Town be opened, desalination be scrapped, the installation of water management devices be stopped and level 6B water tariffs be reduced.

The coalition’s Shaheed Mahomed says: “We have fought for many years for the right to water. That right is not going to be given up and water is not going to be privatised.”

Demonstrators on Wednesday handed over a petition with more than 3,500 signatures.

They chanted: “Water for all or the city must fall” and held placards which read “no to the privatisation of our water”.

The coalition says it supports Saftu’s campaign and recognises that the struggle for water and services affects all workers across South Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)