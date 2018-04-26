[WATCH] John Kani & Dawid Minnaar to star in ‘The Train Driver’
Kayleen Morgan & Refilwe Thobega | EWN caught up with actors Dr John Kani and Dawid Minnaar at the Market Theatre Foundation at their rehearsal of 'The Train Driver' which runs from 4 May to 3 June at the Market Theatre.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Thousands of workers join Saftu march against minimum wage
-
[WATCH] DA caucus votes in support of motion of no confidence in De Lille
-
[WATCH] 'Time' honours 100 most influential people at gala event
-
[WATCH] Water Crisis Coalition & Saftu marches in CT
-
[WATCH] UCT renames science centre after Chris Hani
-
[WATCH] Tafelsig residents plagued by overflowing sewage
-
[WATCH]'Queen Elizabeth' in CT for 1 night only
-
[WATCH] Stockholm parties for Avicii
-
[VIDEO] Khoza: 'Authorised member was not there on initial planning of game'
-
[WATCH] ANC launches plan to win back WC in 2019
-
[WATCH] Connell cruises to #DWTSSA title
-
[WATCH] Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
-
[WATCH] Cape Town has a new Bike Mayor
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa praises Dr Zola Skweyiya
-
[WATCH] Zola Skweyiya's family bids him farewell
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls for calm in Mahikeng as Supra's future hangs in balance
-
[WATCH] Steinhoff hosts AGM amid protests & controversy
-
[WATCH] Violence escalates in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa hopes to find solution
-
[WATCH] American Isis family in limbo
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Denzel Washington's first sequel
-
[WATCH] Mahikeng on knife-edge as protesters demand Mahumapelo's removal
-
[WATCH] Southwest flight suffers engine failure
-
[WATCH] James Comey unleashes on Donald Trump
-
[WATCH] Unions: Bus drivers must mobilise if they want better conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.