Vanderbijlpark boy (9) injured after bakkie hit him

Paramedics found the child lying a few meters away from the bakkie earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being knocked over by a bakkie on the Tsepiso Road in Vanderbijlpark.

Paramedics found the child lying a few meters away from the bakkie earlier on Thursday.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “He was treated for his injuries and provided with pain medication before he was transported to Kopanong Provincial Hospital for further treatment.”