Top-level Cabinet team to assess violence-hit NW

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the team of senior ministers must gather ‘facts on the ground’ and report back to Cabinet in two weeks’ time.

CAPE TOWN - A top-level team of Cabinet ministers is set to descend on the North West, where violent protests have led to the loss of life, destruction of property and the health service is in crisis.

Led by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the team includes the ministers of Health, Police, Justice, Defence and State Security as well as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The move was announced earlier on Thursday, along with Cabinet’s decision to invoke a clause in the Constitution that allows the national government to step in when a province cannot effect proper service delivery or maintain stability.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s government has been informed of the intervention by the Presidency.

“The intervention is of immediate effect and all the members of the task team have been briefed by Cabinet they have to act with immediate effect, starting from Thursday.”

Mokonyane says the team of senior ministers must gather “facts on the ground” and report back to Cabinet in two weeks’ time. It will not be engaging with Mahumapelo over his removal, which protesting North West residents have been calling for.

“There are already interactions that have happened at the level of the president and the premier of North West as well as the work that has been done through the ruling party.”

The immediate task is to restore North West’s crippled health service, where the military’s health service has been called in to help.

