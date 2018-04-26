-
Taxi app to integrate taxi industry into digital age
The app will assist commuters by giving them the information of their nearest taxi rank, current taxi prices, routes and help them understand the taxi rank networks.
JOHANNESBURG - The founder of taxi app Khwela, Skhona Khumalo, says the launching of the app this week at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg CBD has made him realise the need for this kind of application.
Khumalo has created Khwela which he says is an application that will change the taxi industry by integrating it into the digital age.
The app will assist commuters by giving them the information of their nearest taxi rank, current taxi prices, routes and help them understand the taxi rank networks.
As part of their pilot soft launch, on Friday they will exclusively allow commuters at Bree Taxi Rank to experience the application by officially allowing them to download Khwela onto their phones to use.
Khumalo says so far, the app has been well received and it will give commuters a voice by allowing them to be in-charge of their trips.
The app will officially be available to download for commuters in Gauteng end of May.
You want to connect with the Khwela team? We’re at Bree Taxi rank this whole week. Look out for us. Connect with us. Let us show you how to download the app. #Khwela pic.twitter.com/zHwLKoAK9r— Khwela (@Khwela_App) April 24, 2018
