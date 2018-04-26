Suspected Glebelands Hostel hitmen denied bail
Groans and mumbling could be heard in the cramped courtroom benches on Thursday morning as Magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe denied bail to five of the seven suspected hitmen.
DURBAN - Five of the seven suspected hitmen accused of multiple killings at the infamous Glebelands Hostel have been denied bail in the Durban Magistrates Court.
The other two alleged killers were not included in Thursday’s proceedings because one of them, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, was sentenced in March to life in prison for another murder he committed.
The other accused, Mondli Mthethwa, appeared in court on Wednesday where he abandoned his bail application while facing other charges.
Groans and mumbling could be heard in the cramped courtroom benches on Thursday morning as Magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe denied bail to Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mahliphiza Mkhize, Matlale Ntshangase and Bhekukwazi Mdweshu.
Mdweshu is a sergeant at the Durban Central Police Station and is said to be one of the masterminds in the syndicate carrying out murders at Glebelands.
At least 15 heavily armed police officers were stationed at all corners of the courtroom.
Magistrate Hlophe read out the five accused’s statements which stated they have no passports and do not know any of the witnesses, so they won’t be able to interfere with the case.
But, given the severity of the murder, attempted murder and racketeering charges, Hlophe denied the men bail.
The matter has been postponed until 31 May.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
