Still no deal reached in national bus trike talks
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union says employers are standing firm on their wake offer of 9% for 11 months for the first year and then 8% for the second.
JOHANNESBURG - After a full day of talks between unions, employers and the Transport Minister no deal has been reached meaning the national bus strike continues.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says employers are standing firm on their wake offer of 9% for 11 months for the first year and then 8% for the second.
The union says employers have given an ultimatum that if unions don't except the current offer by Wednesday they will revert to their original 8% for the first years and 8.5% for the second year.
Spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “Then on Thursday they reverted back to an earlier proposal which was 8% for the first year and 8.5% for the second year. So, it’s really getting ugly and now we are on to ultimatum.”
