Sports scientist Ross Tucker disagrees with IAAF on hyperandrogenism policy
Sports scientist Ross Tucker says he doesn't agree with IAAF's new policy.
JOHANNESBURG – The athletics world will be keeping a close eye on the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Thursday as the governing body is set to announce changes to its ruling on the eligibility of women with hyper-androgenism.
Caster Semenya’s participation in future events could be at risk after last month’s proposal to limit naturally produced testosterone for women who participate in distances ranging from 400m up to 1,600m.
Semenya was previously cleared to compete in all events.
Sports scientist Ross Tucker says he doesn't agree with IAAF's new policy.
“How big is the advantage, but it’s very difficult to do that ethically. The only way that you could accurately answer the question 'how much is testosterone to test Semenya?' is that you’d have to lower her testosterone levels, measure her performance and then increase them again and measure the difference. And that’s not an ethical study to do.”
Semenya is a double Olympic champion in the women's 800m and a three-time world champion over the distance.
She recently won gold in the 800m and 1,500m at the Commonwealth Games.
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya may be forced to lower testosterone levels or face disqualification
-
Real Madrid snatch 2-1 comeback win at Bayern
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
-
Djokovic crashes out in Barcelona, Nadal wins, Nishikori retires
-
[CARTOON] The Beautiful Game's Ugly Side
-
SuperSport boss Stan Matthews laments ‘number of factors’ for decline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.