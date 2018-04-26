Sports scientist Ross Tucker disagrees with IAAF on hyperandrogenism policy

Sports scientist Ross Tucker says he doesn't agree with IAAF's new policy.

JOHANNESBURG – The athletics world will be keeping a close eye on the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Thursday as the governing body is set to announce changes to its ruling on the eligibility of women with hyper-androgenism.

Caster Semenya’s participation in future events could be at risk after last month’s proposal to limit naturally produced testosterone for women who participate in distances ranging from 400m up to 1,600m.

Semenya was previously cleared to compete in all events.

“How big is the advantage, but it’s very difficult to do that ethically. The only way that you could accurately answer the question 'how much is testosterone to test Semenya?' is that you’d have to lower her testosterone levels, measure her performance and then increase them again and measure the difference. And that’s not an ethical study to do.”

Semenya is a double Olympic champion in the women's 800m and a three-time world champion over the distance.

She recently won gold in the 800m and 1,500m at the Commonwealth Games.