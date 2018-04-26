Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic

The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development, specifically in middle distance races.

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has issued strong words of condemnation against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)’s new regulations around testosterone levels among female athletes.

The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development, specifically in middle distance races.

This will have a direct impact on South African star athlete Caster Semenya, who is a double Olympic gold medallist.

Earlier in April, Semenya won gold in the 800m and 1,500m races at the Commonwealth Games.

Semenya will be forced to keep and maintain her testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre.

The new regulations, approved by the IAAF Council in March, will come into effect from 1 November 2018.

Xasa says they want South Africans to support Caster: “We take this as very sexist, racial and homophobic. We’re angry and we want South Africans to rally behind us.”

Athletics South Africa has responded to the @iaaforg new female testosterone regulation laws that are set to come into effect on 1st November. pic.twitter.com/xEG382T9iU — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 26, 2018

