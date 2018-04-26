Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development, specifically in middle distance races.
CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has issued strong words of condemnation against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)’s new regulations around testosterone levels among female athletes.
The global athletics governing body has introduced new laws to regulate female athletes with differences in sexual development, specifically in middle distance races.
This will have a direct impact on South African star athlete Caster Semenya, who is a double Olympic gold medallist.
Earlier in April, Semenya won gold in the 800m and 1,500m races at the Commonwealth Games.
Semenya will be forced to keep and maintain her testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre.
The new regulations, approved by the IAAF Council in March, will come into effect from 1 November 2018.
Xasa says they want South Africans to support Caster: “We take this as very sexist, racial and homophobic. We’re angry and we want South Africans to rally behind us.”
Athletics South Africa has responded to the @iaaforg new female testosterone regulation laws that are set to come into effect on 1st November. pic.twitter.com/xEG382T9iU— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 26, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
-
England's FA set to sell Wembley Stadium to US billionaire
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
-
Sports scientist Ross Tucker disagrees with IAAF on hyperandrogenism policy
-
[EXPLAINER] New IAAF regulations
-
Proteas to play opening game of 2019 Cricket World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.