Sanef sends condolences after passing of Naidu & Jadoo

Aldrin Naidu and Yudhna Jadoo both passed away on Wednesday. Naidu was a seasoned entertainment writer and playwright while Yadhna was the news editor for 'The Citizen' newspaper.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has expressed sadness following the deaths of two prominent journalists.

Aldrin Naidu and Yudhna Jadoo both passed away on Wednesday.

Naidu was a seasoned entertainment writer and playwright write while Yadhna was the news editor for the Citizen newspaper.

Sanef has sent its condolences to both their families.

Sanef council member Mary Papayya said of her encounters with Naidu, “Aldrin worked as a media consultant of late in the digital space and was a playwright and good sub-editor. His plays X se! You ain’t seen nothing yet recently featured at the iZulu Theatre at Sibiya Casino in Durban. I remember him as a lovely person, with a kind personality and him going all out to share information. He had the most wonderful smile and was really well liked by colleagues in the industry.”

Sanef says former editor of the Post newspaper in KwaZulu-Natal, Brijlall Ramguthee who worked with both journalists as they started off their respective careers at the publication noted how they had the special human touch of getting on with people in the newsroom as well as their contacts alike.