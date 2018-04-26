Sanef sends condolences after passing of Naidu & Jadoo
Aldrin Naidu and Yudhna Jadoo both passed away on Wednesday. Naidu was a seasoned entertainment writer and playwright while Yadhna was the news editor for 'The Citizen' newspaper.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has expressed sadness following the deaths of two prominent journalists.
Aldrin Naidu and Yudhna Jadoo both passed away on Wednesday.
Naidu was a seasoned entertainment writer and playwright write while Yadhna was the news editor for the Citizen newspaper.
Sanef has sent its condolences to both their families.
Sanef council member Mary Papayya said of her encounters with Naidu, “Aldrin worked as a media consultant of late in the digital space and was a playwright and good sub-editor. His plays X se! You ain’t seen nothing yet recently featured at the iZulu Theatre at Sibiya Casino in Durban. I remember him as a lovely person, with a kind personality and him going all out to share information. He had the most wonderful smile and was really well liked by colleagues in the industry.”
Sanef says former editor of the Post newspaper in KwaZulu-Natal, Brijlall Ramguthee who worked with both journalists as they started off their respective careers at the publication noted how they had the special human touch of getting on with people in the newsroom as well as their contacts alike.
Popular in Local
-
ANC meeting in Bojanala continues after disruptions
-
Icasa's new regulations to govern data usage
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 April 2018
-
Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
-
Motorists urged to use other routes after multi-vehicle accident on N3 south
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.