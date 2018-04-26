Sandile Mantsoe murder trial: State to address Karabo Mokoena’s alleged suicide
Two witnesses on Wednesday disputed Mantsoe’s claims that he found Mokoena on the floor of his Sandton apartment, next to a box of tablets.
JOHANNESBURG – As proceedings resume in the Sandile Mantsoe trial on Thursday morning, the State is expected to call more witnesses to address Karabo Mokoena’s alleged suicide attempt.
Two witnesses on Wednesday disputed Mantsoe’s claims that he found Mokoena on the floor of his Sandton apartment next to a box of tablets.
Mantsoe is accused of killing Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld.
He has denied killing her, saying he only disposed of her body.
In his statement read out in court last week, Mantsoe referred to an incident where he asked a security guard to open his apartment, where he allegedly found Mokoena on the floor surrounded by pills.
On Wednesday, Isaac Mabasa who is a supervisor security guard at the Sandton Skye gave his account of what happened on 29 April last year when he helped Mantsoe open his apartment.
When asked by the prosecutor whether he saw Mokoena lying on the floor, Mabasa said he didn’t enter the apartment.
The State has resolved to call the two other guards to testify on the matter. Thereafter it will close its case.
