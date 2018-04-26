SANDF corporal arrested for robbery had previous run-ins with law

The police arrested corporal Jacob Marakala and an alleged accomplice in Limpopo on Tuesday on suspician of being involved in an armed robbery.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News (EWN) has learnt that the National Defense Force corporal arrested for robbery this week has had previous run-ins with the law but the cases were withdrawn.

The police arrested corporal Jacob Marakalla and an alleged accomplice in Limpopo on Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery.

EWN has established that Marakalla is the personal driver of a general and is currently awaiting trial on a charge of attempted murder.

Marakala’s first recorded run-in with the law was in May 2009, for a road traffic offence which resulted in a criminal charge being laid. Then in January 2012, he was charged with reckless and negligent driving. in both instances, the charges were withdrawn.

A police official has told EWN suspected interference in these cases may be the reason they have been withdrawn as it is believed there was meddling in his recent attempted murder case.

Despite being criminally prosecuted, Marakalla was not suspended.

The National Defense Force says it's initiated the process to have the corporal discharged.