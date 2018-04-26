Saftu pleased with turnout at nationwide marches

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
Go

Saftu pleased with turnout at nationwide marches

Thousands of workers joined the trade union federation in various cities to protest against a R20 per hour minimum wage and other labour laws.

Saftu workers protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday 25 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Saftu workers protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday 25 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says that it is proud of the turnout at its nationwide marches against what it calls a 'poverty minimum wage'.

Thousands of workers joined the trade union federation in various cities to protest against a R20 per hour minimum wage and other labour laws.

In Johannesburg, they marched from the Gauteng Premier’s office to the Chamber of Mines and the Labour and Health departments, where they handed over memoranda.

General-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says that more mass actions can be expected if the demands of workers are ignored.

“The day Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC, on that day it meant the heavens have been opened for them.”

WATCH: Water Crisis Coalition & Saftu marches in CT

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA