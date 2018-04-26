Saftu pleased with turnout at nationwide marches

Thousands of workers joined the trade union federation in various cities to protest against a R20 per hour minimum wage and other labour laws.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says that it is proud of the turnout at its nationwide marches against what it calls a 'poverty minimum wage'.

In Johannesburg, they marched from the Gauteng Premier’s office to the Chamber of Mines and the Labour and Health departments, where they handed over memoranda.

General-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says that more mass actions can be expected if the demands of workers are ignored.

“The day Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC, on that day it meant the heavens have been opened for them.”

