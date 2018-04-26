Saftu pleased with turnout at nationwide marches
Thousands of workers joined the trade union federation in various cities to protest against a R20 per hour minimum wage and other labour laws.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says that it is proud of the turnout at its nationwide marches against what it calls a 'poverty minimum wage'.
Thousands of workers joined the trade union federation in various cities to protest against a R20 per hour minimum wage and other labour laws.
In Johannesburg, they marched from the Gauteng Premier’s office to the Chamber of Mines and the Labour and Health departments, where they handed over memoranda.
General-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says that more mass actions can be expected if the demands of workers are ignored.
“The day Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC, on that day it meant the heavens have been opened for them.”
WATCH: Water Crisis Coalition & Saftu marches in CT
Popular in Local
-
Heavy rain in CT causes flooding, traffic chaos
-
SANDF corporal arrested for robbery awaiting trial for attempted murder
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
Gauteng ANC outraged by 'hanging' threat against Education MEC Lesufi
-
Top SANDF general's personal driver arrested for robbery
-
Gungubele: No less than R60bn required to shut down SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.