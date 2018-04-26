Saftu comments on Ramaphosa's salary unfortunate, says president's spokesperson
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says the personal comments about Ramaphosa’s income and personal lifestyle is unfortunate and uncalled for.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has told Eyewitness News it is unfortunate that a South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) member took a personal swipe at the president, saying that kind of comment has no place in the discussions over minimum wages and labour laws.
On Wednesday, Saftu affiliated workers in Johannesburg referred to Ramaphosa's infamous buffalo buying incident, where he was prepared to pay millions for game, as well as his role in the Marikana tragedy.
“The utterances are unfortunate and they have no place in the discussions. What we should be discussing now is how do we implement the national minimum wage.”
Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi says that Ramaphosa’s wealth is an insult to poor workers.
“Ramaphosa is earning R3.6 million, we know that’s peanuts for him.”
While workers have accused Ramaphosa for introducing the R20 per hour minimum wage bill, Diko says it is an outcome by a thorough consolation process with the labour department.
