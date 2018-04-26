Proteas to play opening game of 2019 Cricket World Cup

The Proteas will take on the hosts England in the opening game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at the Oval in London on 30 May.

JOHANNESBURG- The Proteas will take on the hosts England in the opening game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at the Oval in London on 30 May.

Ottis Gibson’s men will stay at the Oval to take on Bangladesh, before moving on to Southampton where they will play India and the West Indies.

Proteas World Cup Fixtures:

30 May - England (Oval)

2 June - Bangladesh (Oval)

5 June - India (Southampton)

10 June - West Indies (Southampton)

15 June - Afghanistan (Cardiff)

19 June - New Zealand (Birmingham)

23 June - Pakistan (Lords)

28 June - Sri Lanka (Chester-Le-Street)

6 July - Australia (Manchester)