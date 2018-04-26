Priyanka Chopra confirms royal wedding invite

The actress has confirmed she will be attending Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry next month.

LOS ANGELES - Actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed she will be attending friend Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry next month.

The 35-year-old actress is close friends with Markle, and has now confirmed she will be present when the former Suits actress ties the knot with her fiancé and British royal Prince Harry on May 19, marking her start as an official member of the royal family.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the Baywatch star confirmed her attendance while also revealing that although the ceremony is less than a month away, she still isn't sure on what to wear.

She is quoted as saying: "I sort of may have an idea. But no, I haven't picked one out yet."

The Quantico star also gushed over her friend, saying she's "so happy" for her in the wake of her upcoming transition into royalty, as she believes "the world needs strong role models" like her close friend.

She added to Us Weekly: "I've known Meghan for three years and I'm so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I've known her ... she is a relatable young woman of the world today. She's that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She's an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people."

Chopra's confirmation comes after she was previously coy about whether or not she had received an invitation.

She said in January: "If you see me there, you'll know."

At the time, the actress also heaped praise on Markle, saying her impact on the royal family will be unlike anyone before her.

She added: "It's natural for people to be like, 'Oh that's Prince Harry's girlfriend', but she's a lot more as well.

"I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it.

"She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.

"So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."