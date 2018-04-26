Prince Harry asks elder brother William to be his best man at wedding
Harry was William’s best man at his own glittering wedding to wife Kate Middleton in 2011.
LONDON - Britain’s Prince Harry has asked his elder brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to US actress Meghan Markle next month, his office said in a statement on Thursday.
“The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th,” Kensington Palace said.
The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018
Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018
Earlier this week William and Kate, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated the arrival of their third child.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.