Prince Harry asks elder brother William to be his best man at wedding

Harry was William’s best man at his own glittering wedding to wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

LONDON - Britain’s Prince Harry has asked his elder brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to US actress Meghan Markle next month, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th,” Kensington Palace said.

Earlier this week William and Kate, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated the arrival of their third child.