Petrol price to jump 49 cents a litre
Diesel will cost between 58 and 59c/l more from 2 May.
JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the fuel price is set to rise by 49 cents and diesel will cost between 58 and 59c/l more from 2 May.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 69c/l, while the retail price of LPG will increase by 70c/kg.
The department of energy made the announcement a few minutes ago.
The Energy Department's Robert Maake said: “Petrol both grades will increase by 49 cents a litre, diesel will increase by 58 and 59 cents a litre and paraffin will increase by 52 cents a litre at wholesale level. And LPG gas will increase by 70 cents per kilogram. And the main reason for the increase in the weakening of the rand.”
