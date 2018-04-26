Popular Topics
Nzimande to meet with unions over nationwide bus strike

Repeated attempts to stave off and to end the countrywide industrial action have come to nothing.

Commuters queue at the Bellville taxi rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Commuters queue at the Bellville taxi rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is set to meet with unions involved in the bus drivers' strike.

Repeated attempts to stave off and to end the countrywide industrial action have come to nothing.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says that discussions will be centred around the main sticking point salary hike demands and wage offers.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says: “Employers have offered to pay 8% for the second year, 9% for the first year, however, they said they only want to pay for the increase from 1 May, which effectively means workers will be given just 11 months of their increase, which is not acceptable to us.”

The nationwide industrial action is heading into its eighth day and has crippled the transport sector.

