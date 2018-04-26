Numsa slams govt over failed implementation of minimum wage deal

Numsa's Western Cape Secretary, Vuyo Lufele says they have to stand together and fight for their families.

CAPE TOWN – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says that government has failed workers in South Africa by proposing a minimum wage as low as R20 an hour.

More than a 1,000 people on Thursday marched through the streets of Cape Town, demanding better pay and better living conditions.

The union supported South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) nationwide strike and march to the City of Cape Town and Parliament.

Numsa's Western Cape secretary Vuyo Lufele says they have to stand together and fight for their families.

“The government that we have continue to improve the condition of big business in order to oppress and make sure you become slaves forever.”

He adds workers are saying no to the R20 an hour minimum wage.

Workers say they want to live on more than just R3,500 per month.

Some have told Eyewitness News they cannot maintain their families, pay school fees and buy groceries on a R20 an hour wage.

The march was peaceful and no incidents were reported.

WATCH: Water Crisis Coalition & Saftu marches in CT