No Metrorail service between Salt River & CT stations over long weekend

The trains services between Salt River & Cape Town stations are due to modernisations being done on the line and technicians will also be conducting re-signalling work.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says no trains will operate between Salt River and Cape Town Stations over the long weekend due to modernisations being done on the line.

Technicians will also be conducting re-signalling work between Friday and Tuesday.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “A Sunday service will apply on Friday 27 April, Sunday 29 April, Monday 30 April, on Monday 30 April. All northern rains will operate via Monte Vista and on Saturday a Saturday service will apply.”

Scott says the re-signalling will mostly affect the southern service.

“The southern service corridor on Friday and Saturday, there will be no service between Cape Town and Mowbray Station. A trains shuttle service will operate between Mowbray and Fish Hoek stations.”