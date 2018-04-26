No load shedding this winter, Eskom tells Parly committee
The power utility is appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations which is interrogating a R23 billion injection from the Treasury in 2015 and 2016.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom says while irregular expenditure and governance lapses have seriously impacted its liquidity, its operations are performing well.
It says it has raised R43 billion to ensure liquidity this financial year, adding there won't be load shedding this winter.
Acting chief executive officer Phakamani Hadebe and acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim are not present at today’s meeting.
Board member Nelisiwe Magubane says that they are in the US meeting with potential investors.
“Most of the lenders want to find out how we are going to get out of this mess.”
Auditors have raised concerns about Eskom’s status as a going concern.
Magubane says that in the 90 days since their appointment, improving liquidity and corporate governance have been top of the board’s agenda.
Eskom says that lower electricity demand, a drop in revenue from sales and a lower than expected approved tariff hike from the energy regulator, have all affected its profitability.
