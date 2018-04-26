No end in sight for bus strike
Wage talks broke down last week with workers dropping their 12% demand to 9.5% in the first year and 9% in the second year and employers between 8% and 8.5%.
CAPE TOWN - There's no end in sight for a nationwide bus strike that's nearing the end of its second week.
The strike affects more than 370,000 passengers who use Golden Arrow and MyCiti busses in Cape Town.
Wage negotiations broke down last week with workers dropping their 12% demand to 9.5% in the first year and 9% in the second year and employers upping their offer from 7% to between 8% and 8.5%.
The nationwide bus strike has for the past nine days inconvenienced hundreds of thousands of Capetonians struggling to make it to work and school in time.
One of them is Khayelitsha resident Sylvia Yukutwana who now takes three taxis to travel from her home in Town Two to her place of work.
She said: “It’s affecting me a lot because I must wake up at 4:30 and go to the taxi rank and then I stand in the queue for three hours.”
Yukutwana says the taxi fare she spends on a daily basis is creating a hole in her pocket.
“I’m feeling sad because we are not safe now because we must wake up early to go to work. We are struggling a lot.”
She says many children in her community who usually commute by bus have not been attending school regularly because their parents have to fork out on alternative modes of transport.
Popular in Local
-
Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
Icasa's new regulations to govern data usage
-
Petrol price to jump 49 cents a litre
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 April 2018
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.