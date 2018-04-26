No end in sight for bus strike

Wage talks broke down last week with workers dropping their 12% demand to 9.5% in the first year and 9% in the second year and employers between 8% and 8.5%.

CAPE TOWN - There's no end in sight for a nationwide bus strike that's nearing the end of its second week.

The strike affects more than 370,000 passengers who use Golden Arrow and MyCiti busses in Cape Town.

Wage negotiations broke down last week with workers dropping their 12% demand to 9.5% in the first year and 9% in the second year and employers upping their offer from 7% to between 8% and 8.5%.

The nationwide bus strike has for the past nine days inconvenienced hundreds of thousands of Capetonians struggling to make it to work and school in time.

One of them is Khayelitsha resident Sylvia Yukutwana who now takes three taxis to travel from her home in Town Two to her place of work.

She said: “It’s affecting me a lot because I must wake up at 4:30 and go to the taxi rank and then I stand in the queue for three hours.”

Yukutwana says the taxi fare she spends on a daily basis is creating a hole in her pocket.

“I’m feeling sad because we are not safe now because we must wake up early to go to work. We are struggling a lot.”

She says many children in her community who usually commute by bus have not been attending school regularly because their parents have to fork out on alternative modes of transport.