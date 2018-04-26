Nigerian lawmakers invite Buhari to discuss communal killings
The motion in the lower house called for the president to appear to discuss the situation in Benue, where the highest-profile killings have taken place.
ABUJA – Nigerian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to the House of Representatives to discuss a spate of killings in central Nigeria.
Hundreds of people have died in clashes this year between semi-nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in central states, including 16 killed in an attack on a church in Benue on Tuesday.
The violence has raised questions about the government’s ability to maintain security in the country, putting pressure on Buhari less than a year before an election he wants to contest.
The motion in the lower house called for the president to appear to discuss the situation in Benue, where the highest-profile killings have taken place, and other states in the region, including Taraba, Nasarawa and Kaduna.
No date was suggested for his appearance.
Buhari’s spokesperson did not respond to text messages and phone calls seeking comment.
Popular in Africa
-
Swaziland's King Mswati III renames country
-
Malawi says arrest warrant for Banda still valid
-
[OPINION] Swaziland: A country by any other name
-
South Sudan president rejects opposition calls to quit post
-
Sixteen people killed in Nigerian church attack: police
-
UN rights chief visits protest-hit Ethiopian region, meets dissidents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.