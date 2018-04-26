'New York Times' Weinstein investigation to be developed as film
Annapurna Pictures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment acquired the film rights to the story by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
LOS ANGELES - A behind-the-scenes dramatisation on how the New York Times broke the story that accused powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of a pattern of sexual misconduct will be developed as a feature film, one of its backers said on Wednesday.
Annapurna Pictures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment acquired the film rights to the story by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, Annapurna spokeswoman Ashley Momtaheni said.
The story sparked the #MeToo movement exposing workplace harassment and won a Pulitzer Prize last week.
The film will show how the journalists’ story came together and will be treated in a similar way to 2015 Oscar winner Spotlight, about the Boston Globe’s reporting on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, Momtaheni said.
The film is not expected to focus on Weinstein himself, Momtaheni added.
The original investigation by Twohey and Kantor into Weinstein’s alleged behaviour was published in October last year.
The two reporters were honoured last week with a Pulitzer Prize, the highest honour in American journalism, along with Ronan Farrow who reported on Weinstein for the New Yorker magazine.
More than 70 women have accused Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.
A representative for Weinstein did not have immediate comment on the deal. Annapurna has partnered in the past on films with The Weinstein Company, Weinstein’s former production company which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Plan B is best known for producing three Oscar best picture winners, 2006’s The Departed, 2013’s 12 Years a Slave and 2016’s Moonlight.
